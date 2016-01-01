Dr. Kristian Hochberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristian Hochberg, MD
Dr. Kristian Hochberg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Arnot Ogden Medical Center600 Roe Ave Ste 1A, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4130
Fisher Medical Building193 Stoner Ave Ste 320, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-9032
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114930021
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Hochberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hochberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochberg has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.