Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Statesboro, GA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM

Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Jeffress works at Atlantic Foot and Ankle Specialists in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jeffress' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Foot and Ankle Specialists
    110 Hill Pond Ln, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 489-3668
  2. 2
    Antioch Medical Associates
    9104 Middleground Rd Ste 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 927-8011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Jeffress for 2 years. Her office staff is always friendly. It’s not a fast food restaurant. I expect to wait in a Doctors office. Dr Jeffress is always friendly and Prompt.
    Richard — Nov 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM
    About Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649592585
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlanta VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Norfolk State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeffress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeffress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

