Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM
Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Jeffress works at
Dr. Jeffress' Office Locations
Atlantic Foot and Ankle Specialists110 Hill Pond Ln, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-3668
Antioch Medical Associates9104 Middleground Rd Ste 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 927-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Jeffress for 2 years. Her office staff is always friendly. It’s not a fast food restaurant. I expect to wait in a Doctors office. Dr Jeffress is always friendly and Prompt.
About Dr. Kristian Jeffress, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta VA Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Norfolk State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.