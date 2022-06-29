Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novakovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD
Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Novakovic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Novakovic's Office Locations
-
1
Glenview2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-3000
-
2
NorthShore Medical Group750 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL 60093 Directions (847) 501-3434
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 503-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novakovic?
Dr. Novakovic treated me for Kidney and Bladder cancer. Explains things well and treated my cancers with ease. Office seems to be understaffed so communication is rough but when I had an urgent issue I was able to call after hours and talk to a doctor on call. A+ doctor and excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518180272
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novakovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novakovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novakovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novakovic works at
Dr. Novakovic has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novakovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Novakovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novakovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novakovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novakovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.