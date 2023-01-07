Dr. Kristie Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristie Blank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristie Blank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Blank works at
Locations
-
1
Old Town Endoscopy Center5500 Greenville Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 739-9544
-
2
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 210, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
-
3
DHAT Research Institute7150 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 771-2222
-
4
Texas Health Family Care #8133142 Horizon Rd Ste 209, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
-
5
DHAT Richardson3600 Shire Blvd Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 771-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blank?
Since my fist review the Office manager contacted me and asked for my side. I was real impressed with Linda reaching out to me. It was a very unique happening. All the stars lined up that day Dr Blank is very nice and very professional. she makes you feel comfort talking with her. I would truly recommend her and will be back
About Dr. Kristie Blank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1962606566
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.