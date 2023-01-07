Overview

Dr. Kristie Blank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Blank works at James Hakert, MD in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX, Garland, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.