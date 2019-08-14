Dr. Jetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristie Jetter, MD
Dr. Kristie Jetter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Mental Health Care Inc5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 272-2244
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Life changing for my young daughter. Dr. Jetter diagnosed my daughter with ADHD a few years ago. She approached the situation with kindness and understanding towards my family and especially my daughter. She told us there is a light at the end. My daughter performed better in school, our household didn’t revolve around the instability of a young child & we all became a solid family unit. Dr. Jetter graduated from USF. Not sure where she’s practicing now, but don’t hesitate to take a loved 1 there. Wish we could locate her now
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
