Overview

Dr. Kristie Mason, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Mason works at Southwestern Pediatrics in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.