Overview

Dr. Kristie Spellings, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Spellings works at West Salem Clinic in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.