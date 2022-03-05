Overview of Dr. Kristin Appleby, MD

Dr. Kristin Appleby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Appleby works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.