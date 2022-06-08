Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD
Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meadow Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Restorative Ministries16790 Placer Hills Rd Ste B, Meadow Vista, CA 95722 Directions (530) 878-3785Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Self Pay
I have been seeing Dr. Ashley for 12 years. I have worked in the medical industry doing post- operative care for 30 years and I can confidently say that hands down Dr. Ashley is the most informed Dr. That I have ever met!
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437160298
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry
Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashley has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.