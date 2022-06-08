See All Neurologists in Meadow Vista, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD

Neurology
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD

Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meadow Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Ashley works at Restorative Ministries in Meadow Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ashley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restorative Ministries
    16790 Placer Hills Rd Ste B, Meadow Vista, CA 95722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 878-3785
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toxic Exposure Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437160298
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Davis Med Center
    • Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashley works at Restorative Ministries in Meadow Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ashley’s profile.

    Dr. Ashley has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

