Dr. Kristin Bianchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Bianchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Bianchi, MD
Dr. Kristin Bianchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Bianchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bianchi's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn3940 Dupont Circle, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bianchi?
Highly recommend! Listens to patients concerns and very personable.
About Dr. Kristin Bianchi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376953380
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bianchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bianchi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bianchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianchi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bianchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bianchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.