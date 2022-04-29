Overview

Dr. Kristin Braun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Braun works at Clinical Gastrointestinal Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.