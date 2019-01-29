Dr. Bruning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Bruning, MD
Dr. Kristin Bruning, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
- 1 75 Prospect St Ste 104, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 923-1272
Dr. Bruning is the best, hands down. My son has OCD, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder. Despite all the labels, he is very high functioning. Dr. Bruning LISTENS, asks intuitive questions. She spends time with both my son alone and values my input as well. She spend at least 30 minutes with us, monitors his labs, and blood pressure. She is a true physician. Other child/adolescent psychiatrists on Long Island write prescriptions and kick you out the door; they are also all downright crazy.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750365797
- Case Western Reserve University
