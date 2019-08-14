Dr. Kristin Chabarria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chabarria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Chabarria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Chabarria, MD
Dr. Kristin Chabarria, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Chabarria works at
Dr. Chabarria's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Women's Care Associates7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3882
-
2
Woman's Health - The Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (832) 281-7733Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chabarria?
Excellent
About Dr. Kristin Chabarria, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174967376
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chabarria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chabarria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chabarria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chabarria works at
Dr. Chabarria has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chabarria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chabarria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabarria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabarria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabarria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.