Dr. Kristin Cook, MD
Dr. Kristin Cook, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Byer & Keys PA211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-2144
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Dr Cook is a brilliant, gifted and a patient surgeon. Explained all surgery details. Answered all of my questions. Returned my calls timely.
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
