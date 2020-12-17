Overview of Dr. Kristin Craig, MD

Dr. Kristin Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Craig works at Mt. Naomi Women's Health in North Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.