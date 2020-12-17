Dr. Kristin Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Craig, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Craig, MD
Dr. Kristin Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
-
1
Mt. Naomi Women's Health2245 N 400 E Ste 201, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 250-3813
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craig?
I have been seeing Dr Craig for 20 years. She has been with me through infertility, babies born, babies lost, surgeries and now the medical needs of the middle and old age. I can't say enough about how much I appreciate her and her skills. She is honest with me, but always kind. She has always treated me as a friend and I trust her to do what is best for me.
About Dr. Kristin Craig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225043995
Education & Certifications
- Maine Medical Center Ob/Gyn
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.