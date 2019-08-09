Dr. Kristin Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Daniel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Daniel, MD
Dr. Kristin Daniel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Daniel's Office Locations
WOMEN Obstetrics & Gynecology300 20th Ave N Ste 505, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2207
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have absolutely LOVE my experience are Women’s. Dr Daniel is fantastic! I just delivered my first baby at Saint Thomas midtown and could not be more pleased by my care from Dr. Daniel, Her nurse Jacqueline, and the Saint Thomas staff. I had a few issues come up during my pregnancy (blood pressure and thyroid) that were promptly addressed and taken care of by Dr Daniel. Going through your first pregnancy is full of questions and concerns, and she constantly put my mind at ease. Jacqueline was always so quick at responding to my calls or messages through the portal. I had a WONDERFUL experience and would highly recommend Dr Daniel to anyone needing an awesome OBGYN!!
About Dr. Kristin Daniel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1215127725
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
