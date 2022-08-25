Dr. Kristin Didomenico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Didomenico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Didomenico, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Didomenico, MD
Dr. Kristin Didomenico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Didomenico works at
Dr. Didomenico's Office Locations
Kay & Tabas Associates601 Walnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 925-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best I have ever went to. She always apologize if she is running late. She explains everything. She did hubby’ and mine cataract surgery. Never had a problem never. The best ever.
About Dr. Kristin Didomenico, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1992025985
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Didomenico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Didomenico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Didomenico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Didomenico works at
Dr. Didomenico has seen patients for Blepharitis, Astigmatism and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Didomenico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Didomenico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Didomenico.
