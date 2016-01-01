Dr. Kristin Duque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Duque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Duque, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Duque works at
Locations
Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (815) 694-2044Sunday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 466, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (708) 583-6820
Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kristin Duque, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1104058379
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
