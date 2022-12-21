Dr. Kristin Etzkorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etzkorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Etzkorn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Etzkorn, DO
Dr. Kristin Etzkorn, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Etzkorn works at
Dr. Etzkorn's Office Locations
Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates8220 Nigels Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 692-0968
Carolina Rheumatology and Neurology Associates PC4835 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've moved around some and found that there are rheumatologists and then there are lupus doctors. Dr. Etzkorn is a good lupus doctor, in addition to being a great rheumatologist. I appreciate that she fearlessly tries new therapies and understands how life-affecting the minor problems of fatigue and joint pain/stiffness can be. She does not beat around the bush and chit chat, but I don't mind a bit, because this is not holding up other patients waiting to see her. She also has never, ever, dressed in anything other than a white lab coat or business attire in all the years I have seen her. And I see her a lot. All my rheums have made me check in 4 times a year. I also get monthly infusions. Anyway she is smart and even funny. She is not there to entertain. If you tell her what ails you though, she'll try to fix it. I appreciate that a lot. Many Drs are dismissive, especially of rheum type symptoms, so many of us have been through that for years just to get into a rheum for treatment.
About Dr. Kristin Etzkorn, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1265674238
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etzkorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etzkorn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etzkorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etzkorn works at
Dr. Etzkorn has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etzkorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Etzkorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etzkorn.
