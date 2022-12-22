Dr. Kristin Fless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Fless, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Fless, MD
Dr. Kristin Fless, MD is a Pulmonologist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Fless works at
Dr. Fless' Office Locations
-
1
SBMC Pulmonary Services235 Millburn Ave Ste 101, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 520-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fless?
Dr. Fless has provided me excellent care. Her office staff is professional.
About Dr. Kristin Fless, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043305493
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fless has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fless accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fless using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fless works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.