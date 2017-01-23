See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lansing, MI
Dr. Kristin Gaumer, DO

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristin Gaumer, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Gaumer works at Sparrow Home Hospice in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Insomnia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Home Hospice
    1210 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-7200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Sparrow Medical Group Senior Health
    2909 E Grand River Ave Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-8670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
  Anemia
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysentery
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acne
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Runner's Knee
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 23, 2017
    You will not find a more caring and competent Dr.
    Joseph fields in Okemos, MI — Jan 23, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Gaumer, DO
    About Dr. Kristin Gaumer, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1639395767
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaumer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaumer works at Sparrow Home Hospice in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gaumer’s profile.

    Dr. Gaumer has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Insomnia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaumer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaumer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaumer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.