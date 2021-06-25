Overview of Dr. Kristin Gendron, MD

Dr. Kristin Gendron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Gendron works at Midwewst Ent. Specialists in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.