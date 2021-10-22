See All Podiatrists in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (13)
Map Pin Small Glen Allen, VA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM

Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Gingrich works at Total Footcare in Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gingrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Footcare
    5230 Hickory Park Dr Ste D, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 934-0661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr. Gingrich is wonderful, I wish she could treat every problem that comes around. When you have a problem, Dr, G listens and if you listen, you become better!
    Deborah Hudgins Altizer — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM
    About Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164489837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gingrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gingrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gingrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gingrich works at Total Footcare in Glen Allen, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gingrich’s profile.

    Dr. Gingrich has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gingrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gingrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gingrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gingrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gingrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

