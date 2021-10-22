Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gingrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM
Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Gingrich works at
Dr. Gingrich's Office Locations
Total Footcare5230 Hickory Park Dr Ste D, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 934-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gingrich is wonderful, I wish she could treat every problem that comes around. When you have a problem, Dr, G listens and if you listen, you become better!
About Dr. Kristin Gingrich, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164489837
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gingrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gingrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gingrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gingrich works at
Dr. Gingrich has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gingrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gingrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gingrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gingrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gingrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.