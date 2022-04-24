Overview

Dr. Kristin Gordon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Gordon works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.