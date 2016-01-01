Book an Appointment

Dr. Kristin Gustafson, DO

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
4.5 (74)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kristin Gustafson, DO

Dr. Kristin Gustafson, DO is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gustafson works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gustafson's Office Locations

    Jefferson Rehab Associates
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
    Close Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1447222765
    Education & Certifications

    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Gustafson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gustafson’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

