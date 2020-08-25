See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD

Cornea & External Diseases
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD

Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Hammersmith works at Vantage EyeCare-Cornea Division in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hammersmith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vantage EyeCare-Cornea Division
    125 S 9th St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 546-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hammersmith?

    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr. Hammersmith and her office is one of best experiences I had with the medical facilities. She is very knowledgeable and thorough in her cornea diseases. She provided me with surgical and non-surgical options for my issues, but recommended to go with non-surgical cure. She provided pros and cons. I followed her advice and very much pleased with results. I am very thankful that I went to see her. She is definitely No.1 in cornea related diseases around central NJ and Philly area.
    Y. Sidhaye — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hammersmith to family and friends

    Dr. Hammersmith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hammersmith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD.

    About Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & External Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437157187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammersmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammersmith works at Vantage EyeCare-Cornea Division in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hammersmith’s profile.

    Dr. Hammersmith has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammersmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.