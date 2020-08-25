Overview of Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD

Dr. Kristin Hammersmith, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Hammersmith works at Vantage EyeCare-Cornea Division in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.