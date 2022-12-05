See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Kristin Harmon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristin Harmon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1961 Buford Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 942-6624
    2623 Centennial Blvd Ste 204, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 702-5007
    Family Physician Associates PA
    1803 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 942-6624

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2022
    KRIS HARMON IS MORE HELPFUL AND SKILLED .
    — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Harmon, MD
    About Dr. Kristin Harmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386790905
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

