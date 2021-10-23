See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kristin Held, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kristin Held, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Held, MD

Dr. Kristin Held, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Held works at Stone Oak Ophthalmology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Held's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak Optical Inc
    325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-6759

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Held?

Oct 23, 2021
Had my annual visit with Dr Held today and as always the staff was amazing and thorough! Felt very safe with all protocols followed and super clean offices. Dr Held explained completely what the status of my eyes are this year. As a cancer survivor she has navigated the affects my eyes have had through treatment and kept my vision and eye health wonderful! I would not trust anyone else with my eye health and she is so well respected that my other doctors are pleased she is taking care of my eyes. Latest in equipment and technology along with a wealth of experience gives her and myself complete information so that treatment is accurate and personalized. Dr Held does not take insurance but my payment is never a surprise as she has all prices listed for services and it is only a few dollars more than my copay would be. My eye health is worth paying for the best! Highly recommend!!!
Kat K — Oct 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kristin Held, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristin Held, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Held to family and friends

Dr. Held's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Held

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristin Held, MD.

About Dr. Kristin Held, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356303374
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristin Held, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Held is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Held has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Held has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Held works at Stone Oak Ophthalmology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Held’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Held. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Held.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Held, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Held appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kristin Held, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.