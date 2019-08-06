Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO
Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO is a Neuroscientist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neuroscience, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Athens, OH and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson is an excellent Neurologist. She really listens to the Patient. She is knowledgeable in dealing with neuro-muscular diseases and treatments. I have seen numerous Neurologists over the years for my condition, and she is at the Top. She always has a positive attitude which helps me to deal with a chronic, sometimes debilitating disease.
About Dr. Kristin Johnson, DO
- Neuroscience
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center - Cleveland, OH|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Sparrow Hospital - East Lansing, MI
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Athens, OH
- Neurology
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods.