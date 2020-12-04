See All Family Doctors in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Kalmbacher works at Bayside Regenerative Medicine in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayside Regenerative Medicine
    100 N Bancroft St Apt A2, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 517-1050
  2. 2
    Urgent Care By the Bay LLC
    1208 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 626-5377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Excellent physician. Explains things well. Answers questions effectively.
    Elizabeth — Dec 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD
    About Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053355743
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Of Anti-Aging
    • Meml Mc
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalmbacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalmbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmbacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

