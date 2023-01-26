Overview

Dr. Kristin Kirby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Kirby works at Foot and Ankle Associates PLLC in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Denver, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.