Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.1 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD

Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Kozakowski works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kozakowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology
    620 Cranbury Rd Ste 111, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3453
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology
    27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-20, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 707-6586
  3. 3
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Urology
    1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Circumcision
Hypospadias
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Bedwetting
Hydrocele
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Balanitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Infection
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystometry
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Exstrophy of Bladder
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Lithotripsy
Orchiectomy
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
    Jun 11, 2020
    My child became a patient during the first wave of Covid-19. He had surgery once elective surgery was permitted. Our follow-up appointment went well. Dr. Kozakowski was pleasant and professional.
    Michelle — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD
    About Dr. Kristin Kozakowski, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1396060596
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
