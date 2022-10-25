Dr. Kristin Kreider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Kreider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Kreider, MD
Dr. Kristin Kreider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
Dr. Kreider works at
Dr. Kreider's Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Group for Women250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 466-6350
Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 466-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In my experiences with various doctors over many years, I have felt rushed. With Dr. Kreider she is always attentive and relaxed when she engages with me. She does not seem hurried to rush to the next patient. She is focused and listens to my concerns, takes time to explain things and she answers all of my questions. She makes me feel like she is concerned and genuinely cares about my well being.
About Dr. Kristin Kreider, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629211602
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreider has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.