Overview of Dr. Kirstin Lee, MD

Dr. Kirstin Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego



Dr. Lee works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.