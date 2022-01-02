Overview

Dr. Kristin Magee, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington.



Dr. Magee works at Dermatology Center Of Atlanta in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.