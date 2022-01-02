Dr. Kristin Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Magee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Magee, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington.
Locations
Dermatology Center Of Atlanta9900 Medlock Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 497-0699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGee is compassionate and caring. I knew right away she should be my new dermatologist!
About Dr. Kristin Magee, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205013141
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Dermatology
