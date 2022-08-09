Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD
Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Marcum's Office Locations
The Center for ENT/ The Center for Allergy and Sinus4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 795-5343Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
The Center for ENT6624 Fannin St Ste 1480, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-5343
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff very professional. Dr. Marcum very personal and answered any questions I had. Office waiting area very roomy and layout allowed for social distancing.
About Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053594515
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
