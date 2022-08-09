Overview of Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD

Dr. Kristin Marcum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Marcum works at The Center for ENT in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.