Overview of Dr. Kristin Matteson, DO

Dr. Kristin Matteson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Matteson works at Nephrology Associates of Western New York, LLP in Amherst, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.