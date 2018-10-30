Overview of Dr. Kristin Miller, MD

Dr. Kristin Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.