Dr. Kristin Silon, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Silon, MD
Dr. Kristin Silon, MD is an Other Provider in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Other, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Silon works at
Dr. Silon's Office Locations
Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-8311Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent explanation of my condition, was very through as well has recommended treatment. In office procedure explained and executed in a very professional way. I would highly recommend Dr. Nesbitt and MMI.
About Dr. Kristin Silon, MD
- Other
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center
- Henry Ford Health Science Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Lynchburg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Silon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.