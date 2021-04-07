Dr. Kristin Neuhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Neuhaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Neuhaus, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Locations
Bend Main Clinic2747 Ne Conners Ave, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (503) 418-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neuhaus is compassionate and helpful. She listens to your concerns and addresses them. After many negative dermatology experiences with other doctors she was amazing.
About Dr. Kristin Neuhaus, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Presbyt-St Lukes Hosp
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Oregon
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neuhaus has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhaus.
