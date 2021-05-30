Dr. Olah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Olah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristin Olah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College - Valhalla and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Olah works at
31537 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 308, Temecula, CA 92592
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Olah has been my primary care doctor for the last 3 years. She has always listened to me and taken the time to really help me. She now sees my young daughters as well. She has excellent bedside manner, but more then that, she also really cares about her patients and their well being.
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1811970916
- Long Beach Mem Hosp|Long Beach Memorial Medical Center-Family Medicine Residency Program
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- New York Medical College - Valhalla
Dr. Olah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olah works at
Dr. Olah speaks Persian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Olah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.