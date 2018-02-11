Dr. Kristin Patzkowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patzkowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Patzkowsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Patzkowsky, MD
Dr. Kristin Patzkowsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patzkowsky works at
Dr. Patzkowsky's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-2870Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
The Johns Hopkins Hospital10753 Falls Rd Ste 245, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 997-0400
-
3
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-0400Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patzkowsky?
I have never been inclined to write a review of a doctor or anything else for that matter. That said, I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Patzkowsky or her team at Hopkins. I sought her out as a second opinion, and feel like my outcome is so much better because of it. She is top notch in every possible way- an expert in her field, attentive, intelligent, proactive, and responsive. If you are struggling with endometriosis, you need to go to the best, and she is just that.
About Dr. Kristin Patzkowsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134390057
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patzkowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patzkowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patzkowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patzkowsky works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patzkowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patzkowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patzkowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patzkowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.