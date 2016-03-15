Dr. Poppenberg Duquette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Poppenberg Duquette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Poppenberg Duquette, MD
Dr. Kristin Poppenberg Duquette, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Poppenberg Duquette works at
Dr. Poppenberg Duquette's Office Locations
-
1
Quaker Medical Associates3560 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poppenberg Duquette?
My children have been seeing Dr. Poppenberg for many years. She is always very friendly, kind, attentive and knowledgeable. I recommend her to all of my family and friends. She can even make shots not hurt.
About Dr. Kristin Poppenberg Duquette, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811143639
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poppenberg Duquette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poppenberg Duquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poppenberg Duquette works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Poppenberg Duquette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poppenberg Duquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poppenberg Duquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poppenberg Duquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.