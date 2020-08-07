Overview of Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO

Dr. Kristin Reidy, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Reidy works at Eye Associates Of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.