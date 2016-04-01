Dr. Kristin Reihman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reihman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Reihman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Reihman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Reihman works at
Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Family Health Center1730 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 884-1389
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reihman?
Excellent. Great Dr. The personal attention and time are unlike any other Doctor
About Dr. Kristin Reihman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386818714
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reihman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reihman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reihman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reihman works at
Dr. Reihman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reihman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reihman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reihman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.