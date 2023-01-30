Dr. Kristin Roussillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roussillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Roussillon, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Roussillon, MD
Dr. Kristin Roussillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Roussillon works at
Dr. Roussillon's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart Institute - Venice600 Bird Bay Dr W, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 212-1305
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roussillon?
I am Canadian spending winters in Florida. I had some health issues and I was very fortunate to meet Dr. Roussillon. Her swift action saved my life. Fantastic Doctor, Fantastic Team. Great service. Thank you, Doctor.
About Dr. Kristin Roussillon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760604581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roussillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roussillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roussillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roussillon works at
Dr. Roussillon has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roussillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roussillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roussillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roussillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roussillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.