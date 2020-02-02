Dr. Salter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Salter, MD
Dr. Kristin Salter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Advanced Women's Care1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 400, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-3301
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She did a laparoscopic surgery on me and it was successful. She definitely makes me feel comfortable and that’s what I like most about her. Very grateful for her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902049737
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
