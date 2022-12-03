See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (50)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD

Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Sargent works at Texan Eye in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sargent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texan Eye PA
    5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 930-3434
  2. 2
    Texan Eye
    1700 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 327-7000
  3. 3
    Texan Eye
    1700 S Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 327-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very matriculate and nice. Also very knowledgeable.
    Hassan — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508841644
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

