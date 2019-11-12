See All Otolaryngologists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Kristin Seiberling, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristin Seiberling, MD

Dr. Kristin Seiberling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Seiberling works at Loma Linda Univeristy Radiology Medical Group Inc. in Redlands, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seiberling's Office Locations

    Loma Linda Univeristy Radiology Medical Group Inc.
    1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-4000
    California Heart and Surgical Hosptial
    26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-7155
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery
    11370 Anderson St Ste 2100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Sinusitis

Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 12, 2019
    Dr Seiberling is amazing. She has been very thorough trying to find a cause for my smelling disorder. Each appointment has been approximately 20 minutes and I have not felt rushed. She is always patient, listens and answers my questions.
    CA — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Kristin Seiberling, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Seiberling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiberling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seiberling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seiberling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seiberling has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiberling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiberling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiberling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiberling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiberling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

