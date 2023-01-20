Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD
Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Vail, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri (Kansas City)|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Shipman's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Vail181 W Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657 Directions (303) 963-0492
Colorado Springs6965 Tutt Blvd Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (720) 764-6013Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery at PSL2055 N High St Ste 370, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0493
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Lone Tree10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shipman is incredible—she gets kids. My son was very anxious about the appointment. Dr Shipman was so kind and friendly and she had my son laughing before even examining him. After that introduction, the visit went smoothly—my son was even excited about the next steps. She explained everything clearly and in a way that my son could understand. Great medical office, too. The waiting room was calm with plenty of activities to distract and the front desk secretary as well as the nurses are all so warm and cheery. Dr Shipman is an outstanding surgeon and physician; I am so grateful for the care she provided my child. I highly recommend Dr Shipman and Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery.
About Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952591901
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Missouri (Kansas City)|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.