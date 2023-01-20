See All Pediatric Surgeons in Vail, CO
Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD

Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Vail, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri (Kansas City)|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Shipman works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Vail in Vail, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Denver, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shipman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Vail
    181 W Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0492
  2. 2
    Colorado Springs
    6965 Tutt Blvd Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6013
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery at PSL
    2055 N High St Ste 370, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0493
  4. 4
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Lone Tree
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Umbilical Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr Shipman is incredible—she gets kids. My son was very anxious about the appointment. Dr Shipman was so kind and friendly and she had my son laughing before even examining him. After that introduction, the visit went smoothly—my son was even excited about the next steps. She explained everything clearly and in a way that my son could understand. Great medical office, too. The waiting room was calm with plenty of activities to distract and the front desk secretary as well as the nurses are all so warm and cheery. Dr Shipman is an outstanding surgeon and physician; I am so grateful for the care she provided my child. I highly recommend Dr Shipman and Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery.
    About Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952591901
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri (Kansas City)|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Shipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shipman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

